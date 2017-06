MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower on Friday, ending their two-day winning streak, on concerns over economic growth, with banks leading the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 82.02 points at 15,731.34, with 19 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally dropped 0.42 percent to 4,714. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)