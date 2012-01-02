MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent higher on Monday, helped by a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks, amid worries about the global economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 0.51 percent higher at 15,533.95, with 19 of its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.3 percent to 4,640.05. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)