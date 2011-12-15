MUMBAI Dec 15 India's main share index provisionally fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel, on concerns about a deepening slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.19 percent, or 29.84 points, at 15,851.30, with half of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.35 percent lower at 4,746.35. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)