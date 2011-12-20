NEW DELHI Dec 20 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.3 percent down on Tuesday, as slowing growth prospects for Asia's third-largest economy continued to hammer investor sentiments.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 197.29 points at 15,182.05, with all but 5 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.4 percent to 4,548.70 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)