NEW DELHI Dec 27 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.56 percent lower on Tuesday, with many investors staying on the sidelines in the absence of policy initiatives by the government to reverse slowing growth.

Energy major Reliance Industries and Infosys were among the top losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 88.74 points at 15,882.01, with 22 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 4750.50. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)