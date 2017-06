MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian shares provisionally gained 0.89 percent on Friday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, as a surge in foreign fund inflows and positive economic data boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 155.65 points higher at 17,587.50, with 22 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.92 percent at 5,318.25. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)