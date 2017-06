MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares provisionally rose 1.74 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in export-focused technology companies and banks.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 302.03 points to 17,618.21 while the 50-share Nifty index added 1.83 percent to end at 5,371.40. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Kaustubh Kulkarni)