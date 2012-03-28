MUMBAI, March 28 Indian shares provisionally
fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, with lenders leading the losses,
as worries over higher cost of funds and heavy government
borrowing in the fiscal first-half weighed on investor
sentiments.
Top lender State Bank of India along with
private-sector lender ICICI Bank and state-run
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) led the fall.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed
down 119.77 points at 17,137.59. The 50-share NSE index
provisionally closed 0.9 percent lower at 5195.85.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)