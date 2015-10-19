MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd surged after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, while sentiment was supported after Chinese economic growth data eased fears of a hard landing.

Reliance Industries jumped 5.6 percent after saying on Friday that its July-September consolidated net profit rose more than expected.

Investors were also comforted after China's economy grew slightly better than forecasts in the July-September quarter.

The broader NSE index rose 0.45 percent to end at 8,275.05, bringing its overall gain in the three sessions to Monday to 2.1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.55 percent to end at 27,364.92. It has advanced 2.2 percent since Thursday.

