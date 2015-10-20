BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday after hitting two-month highs earlier in the session, tracking falls in Asian equities and as investors booked profits after three consecutive sessions of gains.
The BSE index ended 0.21 percent lower, while the NSE index fell 0.16 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade