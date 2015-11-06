MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian shares edged lower on
Friday after earlier hitting a five-week low ahead of the
results from elections in Bihar state, which Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's party needs to win to improve the parliamentary
strength it needs to push through reforms.
Modi's nationalists and opposition parties were running
neck-and-neck in the elections, according to exit polls on
Thursday. Official results will be announced on Sunday.
Tata Steel Ltd fell 2.3 percent after posting a
lower-than-expected operating profit, but State Bank of India
gained 3.9 percent after reporting a jump in quarterly
net income.
The broader NSE index fell 0.01 percent to 7,954.30,
after earlier falling as much as 0.37 percent to its lowest
intraday level since Sept. 30.
For the week, the index fell 1.4 percent, a second
consecutive weekly loss.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.15 percent.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)