MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian shares posted their third straight weekly loss on Friday after earlier hitting an over six-week low due to disappointment over second-quarter earnings as well as concerns over rising foreign investor outflows.

Coal India bucked broader market trend to gain 2.9 percent ahead of its September quarter earnings. The company is expected to post a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, as per Thomson Reuters data.

The broader NSE index fell 0.80 percent to 7,762.25, after earlier falling as much as 1.2 percent to its lowest intraday level since Sept. 29. For the week, the NSE index fell 2.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.99 percent lower. For the week, it fell 2.5 percent.

