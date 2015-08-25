MUMBAI Aug 25 Indian shares rose around 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from their lowest levels in a year as markets were seen as oversold, while sentiment was also helped after the government said it would make another attempt to pass the goods and services tax.

The broader NSE index rose 0.92 percent to 7,880.70 points, snapping a three-day losing streak after earlier falling as much as 1.8 percent to its lowest since Aug. 12, 2014.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.13 percent to 26,032.38 points after earlier falling as much as 1.7 percent to its lowest since Aug. 8, 2014. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editng by Rafael Nam)