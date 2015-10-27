BUZZ-India's banking stocks retreat on profit-booking
** The Nifty PSU Bank index reverses gains to fall as much as 2.5 pct in afternoon trade
MUMBAI Oct 27 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as companies such as Lupin posted disappointing earnings, while sentiment remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.4 percent lower, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.33 percent, posting a second consecutive session of falls.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016