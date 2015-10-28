GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian shares extended their losses for a third consecutive session as investors remained cautious ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts back home this week.
The BSE index ended 0.78 percent lower. Earlier in the session, the index hit a low of 26,919.96, its lowest intraday level since Oct. 16.
The NSE index ended down 0.75 percent after hitting a low of 8,131.80, its lowest intra day level since Oct. 15.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
