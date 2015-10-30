MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian shares slumped on Friday, posting a fifth consecutive fall and their worst weekly performance in two months, as disappointing results from ITC and Larsen & Toubro raised concerns about the health of the corporate sector.

The broader NSE index ended 0.57 percent lower at 8065.80, its lowest close since Oct. 1.

The benchmark BSE index slipped 0.68 percent to close at 26,656.83, also its lowest close since Oct. 1.

Both indexes reversed two straight months of losses to record gains in October, with the NSE rising 1.47 percent for the month and BSE gaining 1.92 percent.

For the week, the NSE lost 2.77 percent while the BSE lost 2.96 percent, their worst performance since the week ended Sept. 4.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)