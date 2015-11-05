US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian shares closed at five-week lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor reiterated the possibility of raising interest rates in December, while caution ahead of Bihar state exit polls accelerated the selloff.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.94 percent, closing at its lowest level since Oct 1.
The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, also closing at its lowest level since Oct 1. The index has booked losses in eight out of the last nine sessions.
Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)