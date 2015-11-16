BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
MUMBAI Nov 16 India's NSE index bounced back to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in a month on local media reports that the government would discuss a roadmap to roll out the proposed goods and services tax (GST) next month.
The government plans to implement GST, India's most ambitious tax reform in decades, from April 1 next year.
The broader NSE index gained 0.57 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct.16.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent higher, recording its biggest percentage gain in a day since Oct. 23.
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct