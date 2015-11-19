MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly seven weeks, tracking higher Asian markets on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise rates in December but proceed cautiously on more tightening.

The BSE index ended 1.41 percent higher, its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 5.

The broader NSE index gained 1.43 percent, also its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 5.

For a mid day report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)