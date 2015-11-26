MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian shares rose on Thursday, snapping a two-session losing streak, helped by auto and energy stocks while hopes parliament would consider a key reform on a goods and services tax also boosted sentiment.

The broader NSE index ended 0.67 percent higher, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.71 percent, marking their highest close since Nov. 9.

