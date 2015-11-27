BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian shares edged up on Friday, recording a second straight week of gains, as hopes the government would look for a compromise with opposition leaders to pass a key reform on goods and services tax (GST) lifted sentiment.
The broader NSE index gained 0.75 percent, recording a gain of 1.1 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.65 percent, marking a gain of 1 percent for the week.
For the midday report, please click
