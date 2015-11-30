MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares closed little changed on Monday, ending the month with losses, as caution prevailed ahead of GDP data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy meet on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower, posting a decline of 1.62 percent for the month.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.07 percent higher, down 1.92 percent for the month.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)