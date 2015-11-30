Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares closed little changed on Monday, ending the month with losses, as caution prevailed ahead of GDP data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy meet on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower, posting a decline of 1.62 percent for the month.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.07 percent higher, down 1.92 percent for the month.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees