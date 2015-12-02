BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as lenders such as State Bank of India declined on caution ahead of the unveiling of a new methodology for calculating lending rates while broader sentiment was also hit by continued worries about a U.S. rate hike.
The broader NSE index ended 0.3 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.2 percent.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain