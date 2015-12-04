BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and posted their third straight session of declines, tracking a global sell-off on disappointment over the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus measures.
The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.96 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.
For the week, the BSE index lost 1.87 percent while the NSE fell 2 percent, snapping two straight weeks of gains.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.