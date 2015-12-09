Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian shares marked a sixth session of losses on Wednesday, staying near three-month lows hit on Tuesday, as hopes dwindled that a crucial tax reform would be cleared in the ongoing winter session of parliament.
The broader NSE index lost 1.16 percent at close while the benchmark BSE index ended 1.08 percent lower.
Both indexes hit their lowest intra-day level since Sept. 8.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees