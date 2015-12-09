MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian shares marked a sixth session of losses on Wednesday, staying near three-month lows hit on Tuesday, as hopes dwindled that a crucial tax reform would be cleared in the ongoing winter session of parliament.

The broader NSE index lost 1.16 percent at close while the benchmark BSE index ended 1.08 percent lower.

Both indexes hit their lowest intra-day level since Sept. 8.

