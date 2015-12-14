MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares ended higher on Monday after touching a more than three-month low earlier in the session as private banks recovered from recent losses, but sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.52 percent higher after falling as much as 0.78 percent earlier in the day to its lowest level since Sept. 8.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.42 percent at close, after shedding as much as 0.71 percent to its lowest level since Sept. 8 earlier in the session.

