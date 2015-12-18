BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian stocks fell on Friday after the government cut its growth forecast, but indexes recorded their biggest weekly gains in more than two months after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates without any disruptions to global markets.
The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower after rising for four consecutive sessions.
For the week, it gained about 2 percent, its biggest since the week ended on Oct. 9.
The benchmark BSE index lost 1.1 percent at close but gained 1.9 percent for the week, also its biggest weekly gain since Oct. 9.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE556F14EM2 SIDBI 64D 5-May-17 99.9831 6.1695 2 345 99.9831 6