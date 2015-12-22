MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian stocks closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by IT stocks as sentiment turned cautious in a holiday-shortened week.

The broader NSE index fell 0.62 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slipped 0.56 percent.

Local markets will be shut on Friday for Christmas.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)