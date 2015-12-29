MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian stocks made modest gains on Tuesday propped by auto stocks and a small recovery in banking shares, while the year-end holiday season and caution ahead of the derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday kept participation low.

The broader NSE index gained marginally to end 0.05 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index was up 0.17 percent.

