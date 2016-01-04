BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's NSE index ended over 2 percent lower on Monday, posting its biggest single-day percentage fall in over four months amid a global sell-off triggered by China.
The broader NSE index fell 2.16 percent, its biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 1.
The benchmark BSE index ended 2.05 percent lower, its biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.