MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian stocks closed at their lowest level in over two weeks on Tuesday as overall market sentiment remained cautious due to continued worries about China's markets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent lower. Both indexes recorded their lowest close in since Dec. 18.

