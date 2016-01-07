MUMBAI Jan 7 India's benchmark BSE index fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, hitting its lowest level in over one-and-a-half years after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, triggering a domino effect in global equity and currency markets.

The BSE index ended 2.18 percent lower after earlier falling to its lowest level since June 5, 2014.

The broader NSE index closed down 2.23 percent at its lowest close since Sept 7.

For a midday report, click. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)