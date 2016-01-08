MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian shares stabilised on Friday
as investors bought stocks battered in the previous session,
although wild swings in Chinese markets this week pushed Indian
equities to record their worst weekly performance since November
2011.
The broader NSE index ended 0.44 percent higher but
lost about 4.54 percent during the week.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.33 percent at
close, but shed 4.7 percent during the week. Both the NSE and
BSE have recorded their worst weekly performance since Nov. 18,
2011.
For a midday report, click
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)