BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
MUMBAI Jan 11 India's benchmark BSE index closed at its lowest level in over 1-1/2-year low on Monday on the back of continued worries about Chinese equities.
The BSE index ended 0.44 percent lower to mark its lowest close since June 4, 2014.
The broader NSE index ended 0.49 percent lower.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.