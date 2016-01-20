MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian stocks ended at a fresh 20-month low on Wednesday dropping to their weakest since before the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing concerns the country will be hit hard by the growing turmoil in global markets.

The broader NSE index ended 1.69 percent lower, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.71 percent, its lowest close since May 15, 2014. Both indexes fell as much as 2.6 percent each earlier in the session.

