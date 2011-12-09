(Updates to close)
* BSE index falls 3.76 pct over week
* Govt cuts FY12 growth f'cast to 7.25-7.75 pct
* Reliance Inds leads losses, ends 3 pct lower
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian shares extended
losses to the second day and closed 1.7 percent lower on Friday
as concerns over a slowdown in the economy intensified after the
finance ministry cut the country's growth forecast for the
current fiscal year.
The economy is likely to grow by between 7.25 percent and
7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending March, sharply lower than
the original estimate of 9 percent, a mid-year review of the
economy tabled by the finance minister in parliament showed.
The 30-share BSE index fell 274.78 points to
16,213.46, with 27 of its components in the red. The benchmark
fell as much as 2 percent during the day. The index lost 3.76
percent for the week.
Shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries
led the losses and fell nearly 3 percent to end at
755.70 rupees, their lowest close since Nov. 25.
Nomura downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing
diminishing exploration and production possibilities, and
declining refining margins.
"The market has over-reacted to the mid-term review. The
lower GDP projections were already known and there is nothing
new that you can derive from the review," Kishor Ostwal,
chairman and managing director, CNI Research, said.
"The market should bounce back next week before the RBI
reviews its policy on Friday," Ostwal said, adding he saw 5,100
as next support level for the Nifty.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause its
rate tightening cycle next Friday at its monetary policy review
as a slowing economy and a fragile global economic environment
take centre stage.
Appetite for riskier assets was hit further after India's
trade secretary Rahul Khullar said the country was facing a
serious balance of trade problem.
Private lender ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank
fell 1.77 and 2.2 percent, respectively.
Brokerage Macquarie said it would continue to be
bearish on the Indian banking sector because of deteriorating
asset quality and a possible tightening of margins due to an
increase in savings rate.
A slew of economic data, including industrial output and
headline inflation, is expected next week and will influence
stock market moves.
India's industrial output likely shrank
0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first
decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth,
a Reuters poll showed. The data is due on Monday.
Toughening domestic economic conditions have chipped away
demand for vehicles, dragging automakers, while engineering and
construction firms have warned of deferred projects and slowing
investment spending.
Larsen & Toubro, the country's biggest engineering
conglomerate, shed 2.65 percent to close at 1,226.85 rupees,
after falling as much as 3.33 percent intraday.
Shares of Tata Motors, India's third-largest car
maker by domestic sales, closed down 2.94 percent at 183.00
rupees. Fellow automaker Mahindra & Mahindra ended
down 3.65 percent at 703.25 rupees.
The 50-share NSE index fell 1.56 percent
to 4,866.70. In the broader market, there were 2.3 losers for
each gainer on a moderate volume of 563.6 million shares.
Shares were under selling pressure in global markets also,
with European stock markets falling on fears EU leaders were
struggling to come to terms on immediate measures to halt the
slide of euro zone government bond markets.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Kingfisher Airlines fell 3.82 percent after a
tax official said the authorities had frozen 11 of the carrier's
bank accounts for failure to pay service tax dues.
* Geojit BNP Financial Services ended up 6.15
percent after French lender BNP Paribas agreed to pay
405 million rupees to buy out its Indian institutional broking
business.
* Reliance Capital rose 0.82 percent after the Mint
newspaper reported the company was in talks with at least three
international firms to sell a 26 percent stake in its general
insurance arm. A company spokesman declined to comment on the
report.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Unitech on 23.22 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 21.44 million shares
* Max India on 19.19 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro shows muted reaction to summit, risks more selling
* Brent falls below $108 on euro zone, China output
* Jury out on EU summit as talks continue
* U.S. stock index futures signal gains for equities
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
