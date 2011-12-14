Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.9 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, after November's inflation print disappointed investors as it remained above 9 percent for a 12th straight month.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 135.49 points at 15,867.02, with 26 of its components closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.78 percent at 4,763.25 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.