* Shares post best single-day percentage gain in near 2 weeks

* TCS gains 3.6 pct, ICICI Bank up 2.8 pct

* Rally might be temporary - analysts

By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares posted their second straight rise on Wednesday to close up 1.65 percent, their best single-day percentage rise in nearly two weeks, led by export-focused software companies and financials on renewed growth hopes.

Technology companies Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, which draw more than 50 percent of revenue from the United States, gained 3.6 and 1.3 percent respectively after a weaker rupee pushed buying in the sector.

A favourable liquidity backdrop fuelled by foreign fund flows ahead of fourth quarter earnings is expected to overcome fiscal and political concerns which have been a drag on local stocks, analysts said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been heavy buyers of Indian equities, having pumped in a net $1.4 billion in just seven straight sessions to Monday.

Banks extended gains on short-covering and on market talk of a possible near-term rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

Top private lender ICICI Bank rose 2.8 percent, while smaller rival HDFC Bank was up 2 percent. State Bank of India gained 2.1 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index rose 285.53 points to 17,601.71, with 25 of its components advancing.

The 50-share Nifty index rose above its 50-day moving average to end up 1.71 percent at 5,364.95.

"The budget effect is getting over and there was block-buying observed in the market," said Hitash Dang, vice president at Jaypee Capital.

However, analysts also said that the current rally was temporary as inflation worries persist.

"Downside (for the index) is limited, but there is no trigger for a major upward movement," Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth Brokers said.

Shares in software services firm Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 5.6 percent after its board approved merging Mahindra Satyam with itself. Shares in Mahindra Satyam ended up 4.7 percent.

Shares in GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd jumped 4.2 percent after its Australia unit's chief executive told Reuters the company was looking to sell its stakes in the Alpha coal project and related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the $10 billion cost of the projects.

Positive sentiment in index stocks turned the short-covering in Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd into building of fresh long-term positions, leading to heavy buying, Nandish Patel, derivatives analyst at brokerage Sharekhan said.

Larsen gained 4.6 percent, while BHEL rose 2.94 percent.

(For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items)

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian rupee report

* Indian bond report

* Euro creeps up vs dlr, gains seen short-lived

* Brent towards $125 on US stocks draw, soft dollar

* Shares hold below 8-mth high, eyes on US data

* Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview

(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)