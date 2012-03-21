* Shares post best single-day percentage gain in near 2
weeks
* TCS gains 3.6 pct, ICICI Bank up 2.8 pct
* Rally might be temporary - analysts
By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares posted their
second straight rise on Wednesday to close up 1.65 percent,
their best single-day percentage rise in nearly two weeks, led
by export-focused software companies and financials on renewed
growth hopes.
Technology companies Tata Consultancy Services and
Infosys, which draw more than 50 percent of revenue
from the United States, gained 3.6 and 1.3 percent respectively
after a weaker rupee pushed buying in the sector.
A favourable liquidity backdrop fuelled by foreign fund
flows ahead of fourth quarter earnings is expected to overcome
fiscal and political concerns which have been a drag on local
stocks, analysts said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been heavy
buyers of Indian equities, having pumped in a net $1.4 billion
in just seven straight sessions to Monday.
Banks extended gains on short-covering and on market talk of
a possible near-term rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.
Top private lender ICICI Bank rose 2.8 percent,
while smaller rival HDFC Bank was up 2 percent. State
Bank of India gained 2.1 percent.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 285.53 points to
17,601.71, with 25 of its components advancing.
The 50-share Nifty index rose above its 50-day
moving average to end up 1.71 percent at 5,364.95.
"The budget effect is getting over and there was
block-buying observed in the market," said Hitash Dang, vice
president at Jaypee Capital.
However, analysts also said that the current rally was
temporary as inflation worries persist.
"Downside (for the index) is limited, but there is no
trigger for a major upward movement," Ambareesh Baliga, chief
operating officer at Way2Wealth Brokers said.
Shares in software services firm Tech Mahindra Ltd
rose 5.6 percent after its board approved merging Mahindra
Satyam with itself. Shares in Mahindra
Satyam ended up 4.7 percent.
Shares in GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd jumped
4.2 percent after its Australia unit's chief executive told
Reuters the company was looking to sell its stakes in the Alpha
coal project and related port and rail assets in Australia to
help fund the $10 billion cost of the projects.
Positive sentiment in index stocks turned the short-covering
in Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
into building of fresh long-term positions, leading to
heavy buying, Nandish Patel, derivatives analyst at brokerage
Sharekhan said.
Larsen gained 4.6 percent, while BHEL rose 2.94 percent.
(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)