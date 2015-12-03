PRECIOUS-Gold at 1-month low as dollar climbs, Fed holds rates
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage fall in more than two weeks after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month.
The broader NSE index ended 0.85 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.89 percent, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India