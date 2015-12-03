MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage fall in more than two weeks after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.85 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.89 percent, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)