MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian shares recorded a fourth straight session of losses on Monday as cigarette maker ITC slumped 7 percent in its biggest fall in nine months on worries about a "sin" tax, while oil producers fell after OPEC left output targets unchanged.

Indexes hit their lowest since Nov. 18, with the broader NSE index ending 0.21 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index shed 0.42 percent at close.

