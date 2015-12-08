MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian shares fell for a fifth
consecutive session on Tuesday after earlier hitting their
weakest in more than three months, as oil producers such as Oil
and Natural Gas Corp extended falls after crude prices
tumbled to seven-year lows.
The benchmark BSE index fell as much as much as 1.1
percent to its weakest since Sept. 8. It ended the day down 0.86
percent.
The broader NSE index fell as much as 1 percent to
its weakest level since Sept. 10, and ended the session down
0.82 percent.
ONGC fell 3.6 percent, having earlier hit its weakest since
May 2009.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)