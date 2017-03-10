A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Indian shares ended steady on Friday, posting small weekly gains, as investors anxiously await the results of state elections, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning the 2019 general election.

Exit polls, which at times have been proven wrong, showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the lead but falling short of a majority to form a government in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial among the states that went to the polls. Actual results are due on Saturday.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.08 percent at 8,934.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.06 percent higher at 28,946.23. Both indexes gained about 0.4 percent for the week.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)