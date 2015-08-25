MUMBAI Aug 25 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to hit their lowest in around a year on concerns that foreign investors would pare some of their holdings as China's equity markets continued to tumble.

The benchmark BSE index was down 1 percent at 1122 India time (0552 GMT), hitting earlier its lowest level since August 2014 after gaining as much as 1.5 percent in early trading.

The broader NSE index was also down 1 percent. It had earlier gained as much as 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)