Nov 9 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, cutting losses of over 6 percent intraday, as
investors saw a move to withdraw from circulation
higher-denomination banknotes as positive for the economy and
leading to easing inflation.
The recovery offset an initial bout of uncertainty about the
banking measures and early trends indicating Republican
candidate Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential race.
The broader NSE index ended 1.31 percent lower at
8,432.00, after earlier slumping as much as 6.34 percent to its
lowest since June 24, the day after Britain unexpectedly voted
to leave the European Union.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.23 percent lower
at 27,252.53, after dropping as much as 6.12 percent earlier in
the day.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)