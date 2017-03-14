March 14 India's NSE index closed above the key 9,000 level on Tuesday for the first time ever, having risen as much as 2.1 percent to a record high earlier, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resounding win in state elections was seen bolstering his economic reform agenda and the chances of a second term.

The broader NSE index ended 1.7 percent higher, after earlier hitting a peak of 9,122.75, surpassing its previous record set on March 4, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index also closed 1.7 percent up at 29,442.63, recording its highest close since March 5, 2015.

