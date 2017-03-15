March 15 India's NSE index ended flat on
Wednesday, after having hit a record high in the previous
session, as a sharp rally in the rupee hurt shares of IT firms
and sentiment turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate decision.
The broader NSE index ended little changed at
9,084.8. The index hit a record high of 9,122.75 in the previous
session.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.2 percent at
29,398.11.
Infosys Ltd fell 2.2 percent, while Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)