March 15 India's NSE index ended flat on Wednesday, after having hit a record high in the previous session, as a sharp rally in the rupee hurt shares of IT firms and sentiment turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The broader NSE index ended little changed at 9,084.8. The index hit a record high of 9,122.75 in the previous session.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.2 percent at 29,398.11.

Infosys Ltd fell 2.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.7 percent.

