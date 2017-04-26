April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at a record closing high of 30,133.35. The index hit an all-time high of 30,167.09 earlier in the session, surpassing a record last hit in March 2015.

The broader NSE index gained 0.49 percent to end at a record closing high of 9,351.85. The index hit an intraday high of 9,367, surpassing Tuesday's high.

