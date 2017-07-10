FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares hit record highs; trading glitch hurts NSE

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest levels ever on Monday, tracking a rally in global markets, although trading was disrupted at the National Stock Exchange for most of the session after technical issues prevented dealers from seeing updated stock quotations.

Though trading on the NSE resumed at 1230 India time (0700 GMT), traders widely continued to report issues with updates in individual stock prices that persisted until a little after 1400 hours local time.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.13 percent higher at 31,715.64 while the broader NSE index ended 1.09 percent up at 9,771.05. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

