Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian shares rose 1.1 percent early on Monday, with index heavyweight Infosys and banks leading the gains, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will not spread to other parts of the world.
At 09:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.12 percent at 17,385.38 points, with all but 2 of its components in the green.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.13 percent at 5,227.45. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.