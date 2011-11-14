NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian shares erased all gains to provisionally close down 0.55 percent on Monday, dragged down by Mahindra and Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker, after it reported a fall in quarterly profit.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 93.72 points at 17,099.10, with 21 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.52 percent to 5,141.90 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)